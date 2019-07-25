Family seek sorcerer’s help to resurrect dead man

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Sorcerer chants mantras to cure minor girl
Representational Image
15

Kalahandi: In an incident of regressive practices, a sorcerer tried to resurrect a dead man inside the morgue of Kalahandi district headquarters hospital.

According to sources, the deceased, a resident of Tumerimunda village in Kesinga was rushed to the DHH last night after he was bitten by a venomous snake. However, the victim succumbed while undergoing treatment.

Related Posts

Speed test conducted on Nayagarh-Mahipur line

Injured youth rescued from roadside succumbs, murder…

Farmer commits suicide over loan burden in Bargarh

While grief loomed over the hospital following the incident, the family members of the deceased man approached a sorcerer and asked him to revive the dead man by using supernatural powers.

The sorcerer was seen chanting mantras at the post-mortem room of the hospital and performing rituals to bring the dead back to life. However, the sorcerer failed to resuscitate the person leaving the bereaved family members disappointed.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.