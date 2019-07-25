Family seek sorcerer’s help to resurrect dead man

Kalahandi: In an incident of regressive practices, a sorcerer tried to resurrect a dead man inside the morgue of Kalahandi district headquarters hospital.

According to sources, the deceased, a resident of Tumerimunda village in Kesinga was rushed to the DHH last night after he was bitten by a venomous snake. However, the victim succumbed while undergoing treatment.

While grief loomed over the hospital following the incident, the family members of the deceased man approached a sorcerer and asked him to revive the dead man by using supernatural powers.

The sorcerer was seen chanting mantras at the post-mortem room of the hospital and performing rituals to bring the dead back to life. However, the sorcerer failed to resuscitate the person leaving the bereaved family members disappointed.