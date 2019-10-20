Family of slain Hindu Mahasabha leader meets CM Yogi Adityanath

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Family of slain Hindu Mahasabha leader
Lucknow: The family of Hindu Mahasabha leader Kamlesh Tiwari has met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Sunday. Tiwari was killed on October 18.

The family had earlier demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA)-led investigation as they don’t trust the state police.

Meanwhile, three persons from Surat have been detained for murdering Tiwari in the broad daylight at his office in Lucknow’s Naka area.

Tiwari, a former Hindu Mahasabha chief, formed the Hindu Samaj Party in January 2017. In 2015, he was arrested for making a controversial statement about Prophet Muhammad and the National Security Act (NSA) was slapped on him. The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court had revoked the NSA against him.

