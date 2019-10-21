Family flees village after Maoist threat in Malkangiri

Malkangiri: At least 13 members of a family have fled their hearth and home in Dabuguda of Malkangiri district following Maoist threat.

Allegedly the victims were threatened by the Red rebels of Dabuguda Maoist cadre on September 28 over the suspicion of the family being police informers.

According to sources, the Maoists not only barged into their homes to threaten them but also ransacked the place and looted them before fleeing the spot.

Apprehending threat to their lives, the family members walked away from their native place, sources said.