Family feud: Two commit suicide in separate places in Balasore

Bhogarai: A pall of gloom descended on Nasarabad area and Dakhinasaria village under Bhogarai police limits today after a newly-married girl and a youth committed suicide over family feud in Balasore district.

The newly-married girl who allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison has been identified as Ranjita Giri (20).

According to sources, Ranjita had tied the nuptial knot with Sushant Behera of Ganeswarpur village on July 7, this year. However, there were frequent quarrels between both the families over some issues. Ranjita had been alleging that her in-laws were torturing and harassing her both physically and mentally. She had come to her paternal house to celebrate Rakhsa Bandhan yesterday but was unwilling to return to her in-law’s house citing repeated harassment.

On Friday morning, Ranjita went out of the house without informing anyone and was later found by her mother in critical condition. She was immediately rushed to Jaleswar community health centre, where she died while undergoing treatment, sources added.

Reportedly, police have registered a case (26/19) and launched a probe and the body has been sent for post-mortem.

In another shocking incident, a 25-year-old youth was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his house in Dakshina Sarisa village under Talasari Police limits in the district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as, Vishnupada Patra. He had married a girl of Duttapur village in West Bengal about seven years ago.

On Thursday, Patra had returned alone to his house from his in-law’s after celebrating Raksha Bandhan there. However, his body was found hanging inside the house this morning.

It is suspected that he committed suicide over family feud. Police have sent the body for autopsy initiated a probe to ascertain the exact cause of death, sources added.