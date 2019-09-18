False allegations against scribes: NHRC orders ‘Action Taken Report’ within 4 weeks

HeadlinesState at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
False allegations against scribes
9

Angul: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has ordered the Angul District Administration and the Collector to provide an Action Taken Report within 4 weeks in regards with a case of false allegations against journalists here.

Reportedly, an investigation is directed to be initiated in concern with the NHRC Case No. 2772/18/16/2019, filed by Sangita Swain, Secretary, HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH.

As per the complaint filed on August 23, a poor woman was thrashed by her husband. However, Police Sub Inspector Anupama Patra and Sanghamitra Sathpathy told her to come to the police station on the following day.

Related Posts

Man’s body found near Brahmani river bank in Jajpur

Thunderstorm, lightning alert for nine districts in Odisha

VLW robbed of Rs 2 lakh in Kandhamal

Following this, Journalist Samir Sahoo and Nipu Bhutia went to Police Station to help the victim but the Sub Inspector threatened them in presence of the Inspector In-charge Geetanjali Sahu to lodge a false case against them if they interfere in the case.

Besides this, the cops eventually filed a fabricated case against the journalist duo.

Though the cops were instructed to ensure the safety and protection of the journalists, the scribes were allegedly harassed.

Following the grave allegations, Swain has urged stringent actions against concerned officials for miss utilising their power. She also demanded a compensation amount of Rs 5 lakhs each for the mental harassment the scribes went through.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Man’s body found near Brahmani river bank in Jajpur

Thunderstorm, lightning alert for nine districts in Odisha

VLW robbed of Rs 2 lakh in Kandhamal

1 of 6,796