False allegations against scribes: NHRC orders ‘Action Taken Report’ within 4 weeks

Angul: National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has ordered the Angul District Administration and the Collector to provide an Action Taken Report within 4 weeks in regards with a case of false allegations against journalists here.

Reportedly, an investigation is directed to be initiated in concern with the NHRC Case No. 2772/18/16/2019, filed by Sangita Swain, Secretary, HUMAN RIGHTS WATCH.

As per the complaint filed on August 23, a poor woman was thrashed by her husband. However, Police Sub Inspector Anupama Patra and Sanghamitra Sathpathy told her to come to the police station on the following day.

Following this, Journalist Samir Sahoo and Nipu Bhutia went to Police Station to help the victim but the Sub Inspector threatened them in presence of the Inspector In-charge Geetanjali Sahu to lodge a false case against them if they interfere in the case.

Besides this, the cops eventually filed a fabricated case against the journalist duo.

Though the cops were instructed to ensure the safety and protection of the journalists, the scribes were allegedly harassed.

Following the grave allegations, Swain has urged stringent actions against concerned officials for miss utilising their power. She also demanded a compensation amount of Rs 5 lakhs each for the mental harassment the scribes went through.