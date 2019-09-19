Falaknuma Express mows down over hundred cattle in Ganjam

Khalikote: Over a hundred cattle were mowed down by ‘superfast’ Falaknuma Express train near Gurapalli village in Alapur panchayat under Khallikote police limits of Ganjam district today.

The accident took place at around 4 pm when two herds of cattle, including goats and sheep, were crossing the railway tracks and the speeding Falaknuma Express ran over the cattle, killing over a hundred on the spot.

Reportedly, the cattle were owned by two persons namely, G Ganapati Patra and S Bharat Patra of Gurapalli village. However, palpable tension prevailed in the locality after the unfortunate mishap.

“We villagers were fully dependent on livestock. The government has to do something for us. Tomorrow we will gherao the Collectorate and Railway Authority office and we will demand compensation for the loss,” an irate villager said.

On being informed, police personnel reached the spot and helped villagers in recovering mutilated carcasses of the cattle. Police said that a heard of cattle was taking rest on the railway track when Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express run into the herd.