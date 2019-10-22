Fake Turmeric Manufacturing Unit Busted In Bolangir

Bolangir: Town police on Monday busted a fake turmeric powder manufacturing unit at Club Pada in Bolangir district and detained one person in this connection.

After receiving input about running of the adulterated turmeric mill, a team of town police conducted surprise raid and seized a huge consignment of rice powder, husk, white chemical and leaves and twigs of trees. It is suspected that adulterated turmeric powder was being prepared by mixing such products.

The cops have also seized some empty labels and packets of A.T.M. brand turmeric which reportedly is manufactured in Raipur. Besides, samples of over 10 other ingredients have been collected from the mill, which will be sent for a lab test, added sources.

The cops have detained the owner of the mill Rakesh Sharma after the raid. Further investigation into the incident is underway.