Fake tobacco manufacturing unit busted in Bhadrak

Bhadrak: A joint team of Puruna Bazar police and Town police busted a fake tobacco manufacturing unit in Mirzapur area in Puruna Bazaar area in Bhadrak district today.

The police also arrested three persons in this connection. The identities of the accused persons are yet to be ascertained.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided Mirzapur area under Sadar police limits and seized a huge quantity of fake tobacco items and the machines used for its production.

A huge quantity of tobacco, stickers, boxes and packing machine worth Rs 2 lakh used for manufacturing the fake chewing tobacco were seized from the unit, a police official said.