By pragativadinewsservice
Fake notes of Rs 2.5 lakh seized in Gajapati; 2 held
Paralakhemundi: Fake currency notes with a face value of Rs 2.5 lakh were seized from Siddarth Nagar area here in Gajapati district on Monday.

The police detained two persons for printing and circulating the fake currency notes and seized chemicals, paper and other articles from the spot.

According to sources, a police team raided a house in Siddarth Nagar following a tip-off about printing and circulation of fake notes and nabbed two youths. The seized notes were of various denominations.

An accomplice of the arrested duo fled the state and search operation is underway to nab him, the police said. Further interrogation of the accused duo was on to unearth more details of the racket.

