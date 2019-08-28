Fake mattress manufacturing unit busted in Jharsuguda, three held

Jharsuguda: Police on Wednesday busted a fake mattress manufacturing unit during a raid under Badamala police limits in Jharsuguda district today.

Police also arrested three persons involved in the illegal trade. The accused have been identified as Nasir Ali, Hasan Ali and Harkat Ali of Murshidabad in West Bengal state.

Acting on reliable inputs about the illegal manufacturing unit, a police team conducted a raid. During the search, police seized 20 mattresses, labels of several leading Mattress brands, and other materials used for the preparation of mattress.

Reportedly, police have seized the unit and registered a case (136/19) against the accused under Sections 420, 483, 34, of the IPC & Section 63 under Copyright Act.

The accused trio has been forwarded to the court and a detailed investigation in this regard is underway, sources informed.