Fake lubricant manufacturing unit busted in Balasore, two held

Balasore: Police on Friday busted a fake lubricant manufacturing unit at Arada Bazar under Sahdevkhunta police limits in Balasore district.

Acting on reliable inputs, Sahdevkhunta police conducted a raid at the unit this morning and seized logos and several engine oil brands. Besides, police have also detained two persons of the unit while the owner of the unit managed to escape from the spot.

While a detailed investigation into the matter is underway, police have registered a case against the accused under relevant Sections of the IPC, sources said.