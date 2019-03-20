Fake liquor making unit busted in Jeypore, owner held

Jeypore: Police on Wednesday busted a fake liquor making and bottling unit operating from Sanakaudi village under Jeypore Sadar police limits in Koraput district.

The owner of the unit, Koma Halba (40), was also arrested for allegedly running the fake unit.

According to sources, the police team conducted a raid in the area in view of the upcoming elections. During the raid, officials seized around 33.04 litres of liquor worth over Rs 30,000.

The cops also seized 20 litres of spurious liquor, fake labels and caps from the spot.

Reportedly, country-made liquor was bottled in the foreign liquor bottles with labels and caps of different brands. The factory used to sell the fake liquor by using tags of different brands, sources said.

While the accused person is in police custody, a case under relevant Sections has been registered against him, sources in the police said.