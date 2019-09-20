Fake currency & gold racket busted in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In a major breakthrough, the Commissionerate Police on Friday arrested as many as three persons for exchanging fake currency notes and gold in Laxmisagar area here.

Among the arrested persons, one has been identified as Prabhat Sahoo (52) of Jagatsinghpur. The gang consisted of two from Odisha and one from West Bengal, sources said.

According to reports, cash of Rs 7 lakhs with counterfeit currency notes and duplicate gold biscuits have been seized from their possession.

“The accused persons were living in the Twin Cities of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar for the past few months. They used to provide fake currency notes to people in lieu of original notes. Further investigation in the case is underway to nab other person involved in the racket,” said a police official.