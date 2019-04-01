Fake accounts linked to Congress removed: Facebook

New Delhi: The social media site, Facebook , has removed 687 spam Pages and accounts connected to individuals associated with the IT cell of Congress Party.

These Pages and accounts spent around Rs 27 lakh for ads on Facebook.

Facebook said the first advertisement ran in August 2014 and the most recent ad ran in March 2019.

Nathaniel Gleicher, Head of Cybersecurity Policy at Facebook said the individuals engaged in this coordinated inauthentic behaviour used fake accounts.

They linked various Groups to disseminate their content and increase engagement on their own Pages.

Reacting to the report, Congress spokesman Manish Tiwari said : “We have to check the Facebook report. Maybe the Pages are not linked to us and maybe the news report is not correct. We need to check the veracity whether the Facebook pages are linked to us.”

The Facebook said the posts were about local news and political events, including topics like the Indian government, the upcoming elections, the BJP and alleged misconduct of political opponents.