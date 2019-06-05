Facilitate installation of lightning alerting systems, SRC to collectors

Bhubaneswar: Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Bishnupada Sethi has asked the collectors of eight districts to facilitate the installation of outdoor lightning alerting systems.

In a letter to the collectors of Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Khurda, Nabarangapur and Sundargarh, Sethi also asked for the appointment of nodal officers for necessary coordination.

“The Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) has made collaboration with the GSA-based firm “Earth Networks” to install outdoor alert systems at 14 locations in the most lighting prone blocks of the state on a pilot basis. The system would pinpoint the exact locations of storms and provide automatic warning through alert siren and it will be audible up to a distance of 1 km,” the SRC said.

“The site locations have already been received from your district. The system will be installed on the rooftop of existing buildings and adequate power supply must be ensured at the sites. Earth Network will immediately start the installation process at the identified locations and the system will be made functional in the first week of July, 2019,” he added.

“It is requested to facilitate the installation process of the systems at the identified locations of your district. A suitable nodal officer for each site should be identified for necessary coordination with the Earth Network team who should be in overall charge for the system,” he further said.