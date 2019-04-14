Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down for users worldwide

New Delhi: Several web-based social networking stages like Facebook, WhatsApp, and photograph sharing app Instagram went down on Sunday for some users around the globe.

According to Downdetector.com, the site which screens site blackouts demonstrated that Facebook has been having issues since 3.58 pm all inclusive.

The website additionally demonstrated that Instagram users have been hailing off issues since 4:03 pm on Sunday while issues on WhatsApp have been noted since 4.28 pm.

Downdetector.com demonstrated that there were in excess of 12,000 episodes of individuals revealing issues with Facebook at its pinnacle, however that figure dropped to around 2,000 reports.

