Facebook Set To Launch Dedicated News Tab Soon

San Francisco: Facebook is planning to launch a dedicated news tab on its platform for its users.

According to reports, Facebook is in talks with news publishers to offer as much as $3 million for the rights to publish content on its upcoming news tab.

“It’s important to me that we help people get trustworthy news and find solutions that help journalists around the world do their important work,” Zuckerberg wrote in a recent post.

Facebook has announced other initiatives to support journalists, including a pledge to invest $300 million in local newsrooms and grants for people with ideas to improve the quality of news.

Zuckerberg last week stressed that his platform has now become a ‘Fifth Estate’ in the world alongside traditional news media and people no longer have to rely on traditional gatekeepers in politics or media to make their voices heard.