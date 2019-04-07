Facebook representative accosts Delhi man for post

New Delhi: Representative from the social media platform Facebook has visited a man in Delhi for physical verification over political post, reports said.

News agencies said they have contacted one Facebook user in New Delhi who was recently visited by a Facebook representative for the verification related to the contents he had posted.

The user was left stunned to see a Facebook representative landing at his home for inquiring about just a post.

Wishing anonymity the Facebook user said :“It was like cops coming to your door for passport verification. The Facebook representative asked me to prove my credentials by asking for my Aadhaar card and other documents to understand if I am the one who had posted the political content.”

According to legal experts, physically verifying a user is something that is unprecedented and called for a tough action against the social media platform.

Pavan Duggal, nation’s top cyber law expert and a senior Supreme Court advocate told news agencies that this is an infringement of the privacy of a user.

Sending a representative to physically verifying a user is a blatant invasion of his or her privacy space, Duggal said.

Noteworthy that the social media site has partnered with external agencies for physical verification of the location of the advertisers.