Facebook board member demands FBI, CIA to probe Google over China links

Washington: Facebook board member Peter Thiel has said that Google should be investigated by FBI  and the CIA for allegedly working with Chinese military.

Thiel said the tech giant has been “thoroughly infiltrated” by Chinese spies. The high-profile supporter of US President said Google faced the flak last year for its plans to build a censored search engine called “Dragonfly” for China.

Meanwhile, Thiel has asked three questions to Google in connection with relationship with Chinese military. These questions are about infiltration of foreign intelligence agencies and the seemingly treasonous decision to work with the Chinese military and not with the US military.

Google, has however, denied Thiel’s allegation of links to China.

A Google spokesperson was quoted as saying that they have said before that they are not working with the Chinese military. The US President has accused Google of “helping China and their military” in March.

