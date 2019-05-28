Extend last date for PG medical admissions, Health Ministry asks MCI

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has requested Medical Council of India (MCI) to consider extension of the last date for PG medical admission in states from 18th May to 31 May to fill up the remaining vacant seats in the academic session 2019-20.

As per the time schedule notified by the MCI, the last date for filling up of Post Graduate Medical seats by the States is 18th May. The Ministry is in receipt of representations from Institutions / State Governments for extending the last date for filling up of vacant PG medical seats beyond 18th May and upto 31st May.

The Health Ministry has thus requested the Board of Governors (BoG), MCI to examine the matter and make suitable recommendations. The BoG is meeting today to consider the matter.