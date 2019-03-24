Explosives recovered in Ganjam

pragativadinewsservice
Ganjam: Police recovered explosives items including guns from farmland near Bahuda canal in Chikiti of Ganjam district on Saturday night.

According to sources, some local youths spotted a man carrying the explosive materials in a bag last night. The man threw the bag in the farmland and fled from the spot after noticing the locals.

Later, the youth informed the K Nuagaon police, following which the IIC Madhav Nanda Nayak, along with other officials reached the spot and seized the bag containing a gun and other explosive materials.

On the other hand, a case was registered in this connection and a probe has been launched.

