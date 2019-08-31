Explosions in chemical unit kill 8 in Maharashtra

Mumbai/Shirpur: Eight workers of a chemical factory in Dhule in Maharashtra were feared killed in explosions, according to reports on Saturday.

The reports said the explosion of cylinders at a chemical factory had caused the deaths. Police sources said at least 100 workers were present inside the factory, located in Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka, when the incident occurred in the morning.

Media reports said prima facie, multiple cylinders exploded at the factory. Police sources said at least eight bodies were recovered by the rescue teams so far. Rescue operation are on, Shirpur police station officer said.