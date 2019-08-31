Explosions in chemical unit kill 8 in Maharashtra

National
By pragativadinewsservice
Explosions in chemical unit
13

Mumbai/Shirpur: Eight workers of a chemical factory in Dhule in Maharashtra were feared killed in explosions, according to reports on Saturday.

Related Posts

Japanese students to witness Ganesh festival in Maharashtra

Naxals slit village naib sarpanch’s throat in…

Kartarpur Corridor will be completed on time, says Home…

The reports said the explosion of cylinders at a chemical factory had caused the deaths. Police sources said at least 100 workers were present inside the factory, located in Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka, when the incident occurred in the morning.

Media reports said prima facie, multiple cylinders exploded at the factory. Police sources said at least eight bodies were recovered by the rescue teams so far. Rescue operation are on, Shirpur police station officer said.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Japanese students to witness Ganesh festival in Maharashtra

Naxals slit village naib sarpanch’s throat in…

Kartarpur Corridor will be completed on time, says Home…

1 of 2,873