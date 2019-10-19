Explosion kills one, injures two in Mayurbhanj village

Mayurbhanj: One person was killed and two others were injured in an explosion at Jatiasola village under Jharpokharia police limits in Mayurbhanj district.

The deceased was identified as Tudu Das and the injured persons have been identified as Bhaka Saren and Jagar Murmu.

According to sources, the incident occurred while the trio was making bombs at the backyard of Saren’s house in order to poach wild boar. Meanwhile, the bomb exploded.

Locals rushed to their help and rescues Tudu and Jagar to the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital. However, Tudu succumbed on the way to the hospital.

Upon returning home with the body, the family of the deceased attempted to hide the bomb explosion incident.

On being informed, Jharapokharia IIC Sarat Kumar Mahalik reached the village and recovered the body. He sent it for post-mortem in Baripada.

A police team also visited the explosion site and spotted Saren hiding in his home. Cops then detained Saren and admitted him to the hospital as he sustained grievous injuries on his leg.

A case has been registered in this regards and the exact reason behind the incident will be ascertained after the probe, sources said.