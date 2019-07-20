Explosion injures 2 students critically in Ganjam school

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Representational Image
Ganjam: Two students suffered critical burn injuries in an explosion inside a school at Magura village in Ganjam district on Saturday morning.

According to sources, the students of a UP School in Magura village were preparing to take their mid-day meals this morning. Meanwhile, one of the students found an unidentified object in the toilet of the school.

However, on touching the object, it went off injuring two students critically. The injured students were immediately rushed to Aska hospital. 

Police have started a probe into the incident, sources said.

 

