Explore Kolkata’s Territy Bazar with essence of Chinese food culture

Bhubaneswar: The very first thought of Kolkata reminds us of those yellow cabs, hand-pulled rickshaws, Howrah bridge but one thing always keep its impression and that is the “special Cuisine” of that particular place. A trip to Kolkata is incomplete if someone has not explored the city’s hidden food market, Territy Bazar.

This marketplace is called Kolkata’s own little “China Town”, where Chinese have settled as early as in the 1780s, and from then onwards they have played a significant role in defining Kolkata’s food scene.

The Chinese cuisine in Kolkata is a mixture of several cuisines from their native land including Sichuan, Cantonese as well as Bengali flavours.

The morning silence at Territy Bazar breaks around five and it comes to life from six to nine in the morning and this place can simply satiate the carving for those hot, juicy Chicken Momos, Pork Momos, Shu Mei, Sausages, Prawn wafers and the list goes endless.

The Sun Yat-Sen Road (named after one of the greatest leaders of modern China), near Poddar Court, is more like a local farmer’s market of sorts with fresh catch, vegetables on either side of this small narrow street.

In the street you will see momo containers on both sides, Sausages hung from ropes and you know it’s “the” place for the typical Chinatown Calcutta breakfast. The hot Soup noodles, steamed baozi buns, dumplings in both steamed and deep-fried forms everything is served out of makeshift stall make for just the perfect options one can get.

From fresh steaming dumplings and fish sui mais to fishball soups, breaded pork chops, coconut balls, rice and sesame seed sweet balls, sticky rice and even chicken pies, the place serves authentic Chinese fare those are not only lovingly made by home-cooks but are also amazingly sumptuous.

A good meal would cost a person somewhere between Rs 60 to Rs 100. The Chinese have generously lent their influence to Kolkata’s cuisine with dishes like Indo-Chinese Hakka Noodles, Chilli Chicken inundating the market, in the process adding a magical dimension to it.

They have also managed to preserve a selection of original recipes that are innately reminiscent of their culture and heritage that are a mixture of complex aromas and tastes that epitomise the pedigree of the story of Indian Chinese food.