Expensive Car Stolen In Bhubaneswar; Incident caught on CCTV camera

Bhubaneswar: There has been a surge in the number of loot incidents in the capital city of Bhubaneswar despite tall claims of intensified patrolling by police.

In yet another incident, unknown miscreants allegedly looted an expensive car in a broad daylight after the car owner went to a hotel to have food on Saturday. The lifting of the car by the miscreants was captured in the CCTV camera installed outside the hotel.

Soon after the incident, the car owner has lodged a complaint at Chandrasekharpur Police Station. Acting on the complaint police have launched an investigation into the matter.

A day earlier, unidentified miscreant allegedly looted gold chain from a woman after holding her at knifepoint in Niladrivihar area under Chandrasekharpur police limits in the city.

The woman, identified as Mandakini Sahu, is the wife of a working journalist and lives in Sector-2 of Niladrivihar area. She was going for some work in the dark and lonely street with her minor son when the robbery took place.

According to sources, one miscreant came in a bike and stopped near Mandakini. Later, the looter showed a knife and asked Mandakini to give her gold chain unless he would stab her son.

When Mandakini screamed out of fear, the miscreant snatched the chain from her neck and fled the spot. Soon after the incident, Mandakini called the police control room and informed about the matter.

Later, locals police station officer Biswaranjan Nayak reached the spot and inquired into the matter.