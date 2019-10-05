Expectant Mother Dies As Ambulance Runs Out Of Fuel

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
Expectant Mother Dies
Representational Image
2

Mayurbhanj: A pregnant woman died after she could not be taken to Baripada hospital on time as the ambulance carrying the patient ran out of fuel.

According to sources, a pregnant woman of Bangiriposi on Friday evening complained of labour pain following which her family members admitted her to Bangiriposi medical. After examining her health condition, doctors referred her to Baripada hospital.

Related Posts

Chennai police nabs Keonjhar youth for looting cash,…

Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 12 Odisha dists

Huge elephant herd from Chandaka sanctuary moves towards…

As she was being shifted to the hospital in the district, the ambulance carrying her ran out of petrol near Kuliana area. Following this, the woman could not reach the hospital on time.

Although she was admitted to the hospital, doctors declared her brought dead.

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Chennai police nabs Keonjhar youth for looting cash,…

Thunderstorm & rainfall alert for 12 Odisha dists

Huge elephant herd from Chandaka sanctuary moves towards…

1 of 1,958