Expectant Mother Dies As Ambulance Runs Out Of Fuel

Mayurbhanj: A pregnant woman died after she could not be taken to Baripada hospital on time as the ambulance carrying the patient ran out of fuel.

According to sources, a pregnant woman of Bangiriposi on Friday evening complained of labour pain following which her family members admitted her to Bangiriposi medical. After examining her health condition, doctors referred her to Baripada hospital.

As she was being shifted to the hospital in the district, the ambulance carrying her ran out of petrol near Kuliana area. Following this, the woman could not reach the hospital on time.

Although she was admitted to the hospital, doctors declared her brought dead.