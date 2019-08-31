Expectant mother administered with anaesthesia injection dies in Phulbani hosp

Phulbani: In an incident of maternal mortality, a pregnant woman died after allegedly being administered anaesthesia injection at the Phulbani hospital today.

The deceased was identified as the wife of one Bijaya Naik of Budulipada under G. Udayagiri police limits in Kandhamal district.

According to sources, the woman was admitted to the hospital on August 27. When went into labour, the doctors administered her with anaesthesia injection in order to conduct a C-section operation.

However, she died at the operation theatre within a few minutes.

While the woman’s husband alleged that her wife died because of being administered with the injection, the Additional District Medical Officer (ADMO) of Phulbani hospital, Manoranjan Rout said the woman suffered from the cardiac arrest, sources said.