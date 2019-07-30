Exclusive Job Fair By NCSCDA In Bhubaneswar; 77 Jobseekers Shortlisted

Bhubaneswar: The National Career Service Centre for Differently Abled (NCSCDA), Ministry of Labour & Employment, DGE, Government of India, organised an Exclusive Job Fair for PwDs in its campus at Gandamunda in Bhubaneswar today.

Nine PAN India companies participated with more than 800 job vacancies for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) in area of Sales, Marketing, Hospitality, Retail, BPO, Logistics, Pharmaceutical and others. The pay package offered was Rs. 60,000 to Rs. 1, 80,000/- per annum for the educational qualification ranging from class 5th to Graduation including Professional Qualification. 2,500 job seekers were informed through electronic mode of communication to participate in Job Fair. The detail of Job Fair was hosted at the National Career Service Portal (www.ncs.gov.in).

The participating eight PAN India companies shortlisted 77 jobseekers, of which some of them received multiple job offers from more than one Employers.

Smt. Manjulata Behera, Welfare & Cess Commissioner, Bhubaneswar, Government of India, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Shri Ambika Prasad Patnaik, Deputy Secretary, Department of SSEPD, Shri P. R. Das, Retired Regional Manager, ALIMCO, Government of India were the special guests, who interacted with the employers, jobseekers, during the process of Job Fair.

Shri J. Padmanav Rao, Young Professional, MCC-NCSCDA coordinated the Exclusive Job Fair under the active leadership of Shri Ram Kishor Sharma, Assistant Director(Employment), NCSCDA, Government of India, Ministry of Labour & Employment, DGE. The dedicated team of NCSCDA, & DRF-GROW facilitated the event in a smooth manner. The trainees with disabilities of NCSCDA were the volunteers, who really did excellent work to facilitate the interview process.

Eureka Forbes Ltd, Karvy Digikonnect Ltd, Medplus, Garg Logistics, Deevine Nursing Care Solutions Pvt. Ltd, TATWA Technologies, M B Hospitality Service Pvt Ltd., Landmark Group (MAX), Splendid Medical Didi, participated in the job fair.