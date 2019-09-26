Exciting Semi-Final matches to be held at 5-a-side Senior National Ch’ship

Kanpur: The 3rd Hockey India 5-a-side Senior National Championship Kanpur Uttar Pradesh 2019 (Combined Men and Women) started here at the Hockey Complex, Green Park Stadium, which saw combined men’s and women’s teams from Hockey Odisha, Hockey Haryana, Hockey Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh Hockey qualify for the Semi-Finals of the competition.

Eight teams started the tournament in the knockout phase where four matches took place early morning on Thursday. The Semi-Finals, Bronze Medal and the Final are scheduled to be played later today from 1400hrs IST onwards.

Hockey Odisha and Hockey Maharashtra started the day with an exciting contest which saw Hockey Odisha prevail with a 7-5 win.

Hockey Odisha started the match brightly as they scored three goals inside the first period. It was Sushil Dhanwar who scored the first goal in the opening minute, followed by a goal from Ajay Ekka in the 7th minute.

The third goal for Hockey Odisha came in the 9th minute through Deepak John Kerketta. However, Hockey Maharashtra pulled two goals back in the 10th and 12th minutes through Preeti Dubey and Venkatesh Kenche respectively.

Hockey Odisha hit back at their opponents in the 13th minute through Rinki Kujur to make it 4-2. Some interesting action in the upcoming few minutes saw Hockey Maharashtra try to make amends, and succeeded in doing so as they equalized to make the scores level at 5-5.

But the last two minutes saw Hockey Odisha produce two stunning moments to snatch a last-gasp 7-5 victory and a spot in the Semi-Finals. Taleb Shah (15′, 16′, 17′) scored a hat-trick for Hockey Maharashtra, while Asmita Barla (13′) and Sushil Dhanwar (19′, 20′) scored for Hockey Odisha.

The second match between Hockey Haryana and Hockey Jharkhand saw Hockey Haryana register a comfortable 6-4 victory to make it to the Semis. The match started with Hockey Haryana’s Captain Mandeep Antil scoring a brace in the second minute itself. Antil scored twice in the second minute to give his side a 2-0 advantage, but Hockey Jharkhand responded in the 4th minute through Noyel Topno who scored off a rebound.

Pardeep Mor also found himself on the score-sheet in the 6th minute as he scored to make it 3-1. However, two minutes later Noyel Topno scored his second to make it 3-2 going into the break. However, the start of the second period saw Hockey Haryana score twice through Somjeet (13′) and Deepika (18′) to make it 5-2.

However, two goals from Hockey Jharkhand made things interesting towards the final few minutes as Anurud Bhengra (19′) and Noyel Topno (19′) scored. Hockey Jharkhand tried to find the equaliser with a minute to go, but it was Hockey Haryana who scored one more time through Neelam (20′) to make it a 6-4 win for them.

In the third match, it was a dominant performance from Hockey Karnataka who secured a 7-1 win against Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu as Abharan Sudev scored four times (5′, 7′, 12′, 19′). The first period saw Hockey Karnataka score thrice through Abharan Dev (5′, 7′) and Mohammed Raheel Mouseen (9′). Hockey Karnataka’s impressive run saw them score again in the 12th minute through Dev who completed his hat-trick to make it 4-0.

Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu’s T Raghuram scored an amazing goal as he put the ball into the top right corner in the 14th minute to open the scoring for his team. However, Hockey Karnataka’s efficiency in front of goal meant that they scored three more goals in the last four minutes through Leelavathy M J Mallamada (17′), Abharan Dev (19′) and B M Likhit (20′) to round-off a convincing 7-1 win.

In what was a very competitive match, it was Uttar Pradesh Hockey who defeated Hockey Punjab 6-4 to secure their berth in the Semi-Finals. The first period saw both the teams get chances to score, but it was only in the 7th minute that Hockey Punjab defied the odds and scored the opening goal through Captain Brumdeep Singh to silence the home support.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey had chances in the next few minutes, and after missing a Challenge, they managed to score a field goal to equalize in the 9th minute through Saurabh Anand. The youngster scored yet again in the next minute to overturn the lead at the break.

The second period also started well for the hosts as they further extended their lead to make it 4-1, with Raj Kumar Pal (11′) and Captain Mohd Amir Khan (12′) scoring the goals. However, Hockey Punjab made a strong statement when they scored thrice in four minutes to level the scores at 4-4. Hockey Punjab’s Sharanjeet Singh (14′, 15′) and Varinder Singh (17′) scored the goals.

With just three minutes remaining on the clock, it looked like it could have been anyone’s game, but Uttar Pradesh Hockey’s Captain Mohd Amir Khan stepped up and scored twice in the 18th and 19th minutes to wrap up a 6-4 win.

The Semi-Finals, Bronze Medal and Final of the 3rd Hockey India 5-a-side Senior National Championship Kanpur Uttar Pradesh 2019 (Combined Men and Women) will take place on Thursday, 26th September 2019 from 1400hrs IST onwards as per the below schedule:

Semi-Final 1 – 1400hrs IST – Hockey Odisha v Hockey Haryana

Semi-Final 2 – 1440hrs IST – Hockey Karnataka v Uttar Pradesh Hockey

Final – 1700hrs IST – Winner of Semi-Final 1 vs Winner of Semi-Final 2