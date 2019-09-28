Exchange of fire continuing between forces, 2 individuals in J&K

Srinagar: Exchange of fire is continuing between Army and two suspicious individuals who tried to stop a civilian vehicle in Batote in J&K on Saturday.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Defence in Jammu said at around 7:30 am two suspicious individuals, tried to stop a civil vehicle at Batote on National Highway (NH) 244. The civilian did not stop the vehicle and informed Army QRT, the PRO said.

The defence spokesperson said: “Soon after that, the quick reaction team reacted promptly, established contact with the two individuals and an exchange of fire took place”.