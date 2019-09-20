Excess coffee during pregnancy may harm baby’s liver

Bhubaneswar: Drinking excess coffee during pregnancy may damage the baby’s liver development and increase the risk of liver disease in adulthood.

A study published in the Journal of Endocrinology stated that consuming 2-3 cups of coffee a day may alter stress and growth hormone levels in a manner that can impair the development of baby’s liver.

For the study, the researchers investigated the effects of low (equivalent to 2-3 cups of coffee) and high doses (equivalent to 6-9 cups of coffee) of caffeine given to pregnant rats, on liver function and hormone levels of their offspring.

The researchers have opined that pregnant rats, which were given caffeine, had offspring with lower birth weight, altered growth and stress hormone levels and impaired liver development