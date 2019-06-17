Excavation work starts for BMC-ICOMC building on Janpath

Bhubaneswar: After demolition of government quarters and acquisition of 4.04 acres of land, the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) started excavation work of the BMC-ICOMC building.

The foundation is being prepared for an 11-storey (G+11) structure. It can be mentioned here that as a first step towards acquiring land for the ambitious building project under the Bhubaneswar Smart City Proposal, demolition of two Government quarters of General Administration Department 4R/3 and 4R/4 started on August 8 last year by the joint team of BMC and BDA at Unit IX, opposite Satya Nagar crematorium.

For the 4.04 acres of land needed for the building for the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation and the Intelligent City Operations and Management Centre (ICOMC) under the Smart City Proposal, 12 quarters including four 4R quarters and eight 3R quarters were demolished. While the GA Department had given permission for the land on 30.05.2018, BMC had applied for the land on 25.01.2017.

Apart from the 12 quarters there was also a firewood godown of Odisha Forest Development Corporation (OFDC), which was supplying wood for people coming to use the Satya Nagar crematorium. The civic body was asked by the State Government to accommodate the OFDC facility inside the crematorium ground.

The Building

The 2,31,000 square feet structure of BMC office and ICOMC will be developed with an estimated cost of Rs 73 crore. It will have adequate parking in basement, BMC office on lower and upper ground floor, ICOMC facility on first and second floor, third floor with cafeteria and landscaped area with terrace. BMC Commissioner’s office will be on fourth floor and all above floors will be used by BMC offices only.

The landscaping around the giant structure will have patterns or forms depicting fusion of modern architecture with Odissan temple architecture and its style. The entry gate of the building will use the influence of temple architecture, monumental design and sandstone texture to go with the ambience and surrounding designs. The ceremonial entry to the building will be at 4.5 metre above ground floor. The entry atrium is three-floor high to provide a grand entrance to the building.

The ICOMC, on the other hand will be surveillance and monitoring hub for all kinds of city-based operations including early warning systems to make the city future-ready.