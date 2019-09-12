Ex-student killed lecturer for smartphone: Police

Sambalpur: Police on Thursday solved the mystery behind the death of a lecturer in Mura College in the district and claimed that he was murdered by a former student.

Speaking at a press conference today, additional SP Pradipta Kishore Mohapatra said, the accused student, identified as Dukhanasan Bag, has been arrested for the murder of Hurdanand Pradhan. The accused had killed the lecturer for his Smartphone, Mohapatra added.

According to Mohapatra, Dukhanasan used to visit the lecturer’s house frequently and tried to steal his cellphone. When Pradhan opposed to it, the accused hit him with a blunt object that led to his death.

Pradhan’s body was found in a pool of blood in his house under Sasan Police Station in Sambalpur on September 6. He was a resident of Balianali village of Deogarh district.