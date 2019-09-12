Ex-student killed lecturer for smartphone: Police

StateCrime
By pragativadinewsservice
Ex-student killed lecturer
33

Sambalpur: Police on Thursday solved the mystery behind the death of a lecturer in Mura College in the district and claimed that he was murdered by a former student.

Speaking at a press conference today, additional SP Pradipta Kishore Mohapatra said, the accused student, identified as Dukhanasan Bag, has been arrested for the murder of Hurdanand Pradhan. The accused had killed the lecturer for his Smartphone, Mohapatra added.

Related Posts

Sopnendu Mohanty appointed Odisha’s Digital and Financial…

Odisha govt to procure 1 lakh quintal ragi in Kharif season

Odia association Singapore felicitates Invest Odisha…

According to Mohapatra, Dukhanasan used to visit the lecturer’s house frequently and tried to steal his cellphone. When Pradhan opposed to it, the accused hit him with a blunt object that led to his death.

Pradhan’s body was found in a pool of blood in his house under Sasan Police Station in Sambalpur on September 6. He was a resident of Balianali village of Deogarh district.

 

Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Sopnendu Mohanty appointed Odisha’s Digital and Financial…

Odisha govt to procure 1 lakh quintal ragi in Kharif season

Odia association Singapore felicitates Invest Odisha…

1 of 1,441