Ex-Servicemen’s association planting eco-friendly saplings in Bantala

Bantala(Angul): The Ex-Servicemen’s association here is out to save the environment by planting fruit bearing and herbal saplings at different places in the GP.

The association said it has embarked on afforestation drive since one month. Raj Kishore Sahu of the association said he has tried his level best to encourage local youth, particularly from the SC community of the gram panchayat, to plant saplings on the embankment of Siminali pond here. The youth have also planted saplings around the pond to turn the area into greenery in few years.

Sahu said he has been providing fruit bearing plants like mango, jackfruit, blackberry, guava and coconuts to the local youth who are very happy to plant them. They have also taken vow to take care of these saplings on a daily basis.

Eco-friendly and herbal saplings like peepul, neem, bael, banyan and other varieties are being planted and the programme will continue for another one month.