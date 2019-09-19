Ex-OCA Secy Ashirbad Behera’s bail plea rejected, sent to judicial custody

Bhubaneswar: The Special CJM (CBI) today rejected the bail petitions of former Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) Secretary, Ashirbad Behera, and hotel owner, Kamalakanta Das. Both were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation today morning.

The accused duo was arrested by the CBI for their alleged involvement in the multi-crore Artha Tatwa chit fund scam. The CBI has mentioned their names in its supplementary charge-sheet.

While turning down their bail pleas, the Special Court Behera and Das to judicial custody till October 1.

As per the CBI charge-sheet, OCA through its Honorary Secretary (Ashirbad Behera) and in criminal conspiracy with Odisha-based group of companies promoted the AT Group. “In lieu of the same, they allegedly received Rs 1 crore from AT Group in the garb of sponsorship of the Odisha Ranjit Cricket Team and title sponsorship of Odisha Premier League, 2011,” the CBI stated.

On the other hand, Das was allegedly involved with the AT Group in misappropriation of immovable property of the ponzi firm at Balasore and Bhubaneswar. “In furtherance of the criminal conspiracy, the said accused allegedly misappropriated the sale proceeds of two immovable properties,” the CBI stated.

Earlier, six charge-sheets including four supplementary charge-sheets have been filed by the CBI against 33 accused persons including eight companies of AT Group.