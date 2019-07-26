Ex-Kiwi coach Mike Hesson set to apply for team India’s head coach

New Delhi: Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson is set to send his application for the position of head coach of the Indian Cricket Team.

Hesson was the head coach of New Zealand for six years before resigning in 2018. During his tenure, the Kiwis reached the final of the 2015 World Cup. After leaving his job with the national team, Hesson returned to coaching earlier this year at the helm of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

According to sources, Hesson and his agent have studied the requirement of the head coach’s job description as posted on the BCCI official website.

Hesson and his agent need to be convinced about the conditions of the job as lay down by the BCCI. But chances are that they will be sending their application in soon, sources added.

Current head coach Ravi Shastri, who took over the reins from Anil Kumble in 2017, received a 45-day extension in his contract following the conclusion of the ICC Cricket World Cup.

The last date to submit applications is July 30 with the current head coach Ravi Shastri getting a direct entry into the interview process.

Team India will now embark on a full-fledged tour to West Indies in August. They will play three T20Is, as many as three ODIs, and two Tests.