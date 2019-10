New Delhi/Srinagar: The CBI has said it had arrested former Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) commander Javed Ahmad Mir in the killing of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel.

They were killed in a militant attack in Srinagar in 1990.

The probe agency said Mir was arrested on October 15 after a non-bailable warrant was issued against him earlier this year.

He was arrested from his residence by the Central Bureau of Investigation official and then released the next day.