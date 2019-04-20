Ex-Corporator Ranjita Biswal, aide’s bail plea rejected

Cuttack: The court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate (SDJM), Cuttack Sadar, has rejected the bail petition of former CMC corporator Ranjita Biswal and his associate Alok Prusty.

The duo was arrested by a special squad of the Twin City police on April 10 on charges of possessing guns illegally. However, the Cuttack Sadar SDJM has turned their bail plea.

Earlier, the former corporator of Cuttack Municipal Corporation Ward No-7, was arrested by the Commissionerate Police in March last year in connection with her alleged links with notorious gangster brothers-Sushil and Sushant Dhala Samant (D-brothers).