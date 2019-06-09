Ex-CM Nandini Satpathy’s birth anniv: Naveen pays tribute

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid rich tributes to former Chief Minister Nandini Satpathy on her 88th birth anniversary on Sunday.

Naveen took to his Twitter account to pay tributes to the legendary leader.

Born on 9 June 1931, Satpathy pursued her Master of Arts in Odia from Ravenshaw College. later got involved with the Communist Party’s student wing, the Student Federation.

After Indira Gandhi became Prime Minister of India in 1966, Satpathy became a Minister attached to the Prime Minister, with her specific portfolio being the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Satpathy returned to Odisha in 1972, due to vacancies caused by Biju Patnaik and others departing from the Congress party, and became the Chief Minister of Odisha. She was the Chief Minister of Odisha from June 1972 to December 1976.

Satpathy was also a writer in the Odia language. Her work has been translated and published into a number of other languages. She received the 1998 Sahitya Bharati Samman Award for her contributions to Oriya literature. Her last major literary work was translation of Taslima Nasreen’s Lajja into Oriya.