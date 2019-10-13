Ex-BJP leader Ashok Panigrahi to support BJD in upcoming Bijepur bypoll

Bhubaneswar: A day after deserting BJP, senior leader Ashok Panigrahi today said he has decided to extend support to BJD in the upcoming Bijepur bypoll after consultation with his supporters.

He, however, added that the support will be for a temporary period till the by-election.

Panigrahi, who was the saffron party’s candidate for 2018 Bijepur bypoll, claimed he is being ignored by the party.

“BJP did not offer me any responsibility & took me into confidence so I quit the party after consulting my supporters. I would blame the organisational leadership of the party for my disappointment,” said Panigrahi on quitting BJP.