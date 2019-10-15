Ex-BJD student leader arrested for cheating woman on marriage pretext in Jajpur

Jajpur: Suspended Biju Janata Dal (BJD) student leader was arrested from Panikoili bus stand in Jajpur district on charges of cheating a woman on the pretext of marriage.

The accused has been identified as Jitendra Pradhan of Pairakh village under Binjharpur police limits of the district. Pradhan was the president of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal of Binjharpur block in the district.

According to the complaint, Pradhan had developed physical intimacy with a girl of the locality. The two met in 2012 and kept meeting each other at different places. They were in a live-in relationship for a period of time.

The girl too agreed and this continued for almost seven years until suddenly she discovered that Jitendra’s family members have fixed his marriage with another woman. Pradhan also started avoiding her and snapped all contact with her.

On the basis of a complaint by the victim, a team of police officials zeroed in on the accused youth from Panikoili bus stand.

Earlier, after a police complaint, Pradhan was suspended from the primary membership of the party. A few pictures which have surfaced on social media indicate that Jitendra is a close aide of BJD MLA and government chief whip Pramila Mallick.