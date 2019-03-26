Ex-Bargarh MP candidate Subash Chauhan quits BJP

Bhubaneswar: Expressing displeasure over ticket allotment, senior leader and former MP candidate of Bargarh LS seat, Subash Chauhan quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today.

In a letter to BJP’s Odisha president Basant Panda, Chauhan resigned from the primary membership of the saffron party.

It is pertinent to mention here that the BJP has named party’s national secretary Suresh Pujari as its candidate to contest poll from Bargarh Lok Sabha constituency.

In a Facebook post yesterday, Subash Chauhan had expressed utter discontentment after being denied ticket to contest in the ensuing LS polls from Bargarh LS constituency. He mentioned that he had gathered the highest number of votes among all the contesting BJP candidates in the state in 2014 polls but was denied ticket this time. He had also stated that he would stay in the party and continue to work for the people of Bargarh.

However, Chouhan today cut all the ties with the BJP. Earlier, he had also declined his appointment as the party’s state vice president on March 23.

