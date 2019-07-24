Evolve code of conduct for those in public life, Vice President urges parties

New Delhi: Vice President of India, M. Venkaiah Naidu has expressed his concern over the all-round degeneration of values in different fields, including in politics and urged all political parties to evolve a code of conduct for those in public life to raise the level of public discourse.

Speaking at the launch of the book, “Chandra Shekhar – The Last Icon of Ideological Politics” written by the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh and Ravi Dutt Bajpai at Parliament Library Building, here today, Naidu said the lack of respect for decorum and traditions, absence of discipline and practice of politics without ideology and the promotion of personality-based politics were a matter of concern for all.

The Vice President said the relevance of personalities like Chandra Shekhar becomes even more acute at a time when the country has been witnessing a regrettable violation of rich Parliamentary values and traditions.

“We are accountable not only to parliamentary practices and procedures but also to the parliamentary legacy left behind by Parliamentarians like him. We must pause and ponder whether we are doing justice to that rich legacy,” he added.

Naidu wanted the younger generation of politicians to learn from the life of Chandra Shekhar who was not only committed to lofty ideals but always maintained decorum and dignity at all times irrespective of whether he was holding an office or not.

Calling for politics based on principles and programmes, the Vice President urged people to elect their representatives based on four essential qualities such as – Character, Capacity, Caliber and Conduct, but not on the basis of Caste, Community, Cash and Criminality.

Naidu said the book traces the late leader’s political journey and his evolution into one of the country’s top socialist leaders, his association with the Congress party, his role as Young Turk, his stint in the Janata Party and his tenure as the Prime Minister of India.

Describing Chandra Shekhar’s life as inspirational, the Vice President said that it was the story of an ordinary man who rose from a humble background to become the country’s Prime Minister. He was never attracted by the trappings of power. He always believed that politics was meant to serve the marginalized and deprived sections and not a vehicle to achieve power alone, Naidu added.

Appreciating the authors for bringing out the book, the Vice President said that it was important for the younger generation to learn about a man who did not change his beliefs, principles, opinions, and friends to suit the changing political scenarios.

Lauding the announcement made by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi earlier to build museums for all former Prime Ministers in Delhi, the Vice President said the new generation must know about the great leaders so that they get inspiration.

Referring to the title of the book, he said that many more icons should emerge from the society by drawing inspiration from Chandra Shekhar Ji.

Earlier, the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi released the book and presented the first to the Vice President.

The Speaker of Lok Sabha, Om Birla, the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad, several Union Ministers, and Members of Parliament were present at the event.