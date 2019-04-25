EVM vandalism: Lookout notice to be issued against BJP’s Om Prakash Mishra

Puri: Puri police has initiated the process to issue a lookout notice against BJP candidate Om Prakash Mishra for his alleged involvement in ransacking of EVMs during the third phase polls polling in Puri.

Two EVMs at Birakishorepur booth in Satyabadi area of Puri district and one at booth No–222 in Kamasasan village under Brahmagiri Assembly constituency were vandalised while the polling for third phase elections was underway.

A complaint was filed by the presiding officer of the concerned booth against the saffron party’s MLA candidate Om Prakash Mishra in this connection.

The police also seized a pistol from the booth premise and detained two persons, Manoj Samantaray and Akhaya Biswal, said to be the associates of Mishra, in this connection. They were later arrested under relevant Sections of the IPC and Arms Act.