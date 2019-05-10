EVM vandalisation case: BJP’s Sorada MLA candidate granted conditional bail

Berhampur: BJP’s Sorada MLA candidate Nilamani Bisoi on Friday was granted conditional bail by the Additional District & Sessions Court in the EVM vandalisation case.

BJP’s assembly candidate Nilamani Bisoi was arrested on the charges of destroying an EVM in a polling booth in Ganjam district during the second phase of elections in the state.

Reports claimed that Nilamani along with his supporters allegedly entered a booth at Renti village under Sorada police station limits and destroyed the EVM. He also prevented polling officials from discharging their duty.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the Presiding Officer of the booth, PK Jena, police arrested Nilamani and forwarded him to the court.

Hearing the case, additional district & sessions Judge today granted conditional bail to Nilamani.

