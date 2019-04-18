EVM glitches: Polling in booth no 213 in Sundergarh Town cancelled

Sundergarh: Polling in booth no 213 in Sundergarh Town has been cancelled following technical glitches in EVM installed in the booth for the second phase election in the state.

According to sources, malfunctioning of electronic voting machines (EVMs) disrupted the polling. While polling began late in some booths, it had to be halted at booth no- 213 in Sundergarh as the default was not rectified.

The voters of the locality also alleged that the EVM recorded the vote to another candidate while being voted to one.

The returning officer has reportedly written to Election Commission of India (ECI) urging for re-polling in the booth. The EC will take a decision in this regard after going through the available records, evidence and reports of the poll officials concerned.

Malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) led to the delay in polling stations in different parts of the state.

Five Lok Sabha and 35 Assembly seats went to polls in the second phase of the four-phased Lok Sabha and Assembly elections today. The parliamentary constituencies are Bargarh, Sundergarh, Bolangir, Kandhamal and Aska Lok Sabha seats. Polling also began in the assembly constituencies under them.