EVM glitch: Polling in booth No 196 in Baramba cancelled

Cuttack: Polling in booth No 196 in Baramba Jhajia in Cuttack district has been cancelled due to an error in the VVPAT machine, informed Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar.

The CEO said recommendation will be made to the Election Commission of India for a fresh poll in the booth in accordance with section 58 (b) of R P Act, 1951.

According to sources, voting at the booth had stopped following glitches in the VVPAT machine. As per allegations, button pressed against one symbol had resulted in votes for another symbol.

The CEO said during the poll process, VVPAT of Polling Station No 196 of 87-Badamba AC was changed after commencement of actual poll, due to some error.

“By that time a total 134 votes had been polled in the machine. The Sector Officer concerned reached the Polling Station with replacement VVPAT machine. However, while replacing the VVPAT machine, wrongly the VVPAT machine meant for Parliamentary Constituency was mistakenly attached to Control Unit and Ballot Unit meant for Assembly Constituency,” he said.

This error was detected after casting of 22 votes polled in the newly replaced VVPAT, when a voter complained about the improper display of votes in VVPAT not in accordance to his vote, he said in a statement.

Accordingly, as per the provisions of Rule 49 MA of Conduct of Election Rules 1961, test vote was done. After the test vote, the error was established and upon enquiry it was established that the pairing was done wrongly as a result of which the VVPAT was showing erroneous display.

“As per rules, Polling has been adjourned immediately in the said booth. Recommendation shall be made to ECI for Fresh Poll in accordance with section 58 (b) of R P Act, 1951,” he added.