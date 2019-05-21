EVM concerns: Opposition leaders meet ahead of vote counting

National
By pragativadinewsservice
EVM concerns
8

New Delhi: Two days ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019 result, the opposition leaders have discussed concerns related to Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs)

The meeting of opposition leaders at the Constitution Club of India has decided that a delegation of leaders will visit the Election Commission and raise concerns regarding EVMs.

Earlier on Tuesday, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter and raised concerns over alleged inaction by the EC on complaints regarding EVMs.

She said whether BJP is winning or losing isn’t the end of the world. “True, that institutions were subverted & press standards plummeted. Yet many in the system & journalists with integrity stood up & raised their voices. Hope these results don’t deter their resolve to fight for what’s right,”  Mehbooba further said.

The apex court, on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking 100 per cent matching of VVPAT slips during counting on May 23.

pragativadinewsservice
