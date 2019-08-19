Eviction drive: Structures adjacent to ‘Meghnad Pacheri’ of Srimandir pulled down

Puri: The Puri administration on Monday carried out eviction of all structures adjacent to ‘Meghnad Pacheri’ of Puri Srimandir.

The eviction drive was carried out from 6 AM in the presence of 24 platoons of police force and 8 Magistrates.

According to sources, all unauthorised structures adjacent to the ‘Meghnad Pacheri’ including police outpost, toilet, and some other buildings will be destroyed. However, a decision on eviction of structures within 75 metre of the shrine wall will be taken later.

The eviction was carried out on the basis of recommendations made by Justice BP Das Commission of Inquiry to ensure the security of Puri Srimandir and safety of devotees visiting the 12th-century shrine.